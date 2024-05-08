Q3 2024 Paycor HCM Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Rachel White -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paycor's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, which ended on March 31. On the call with me today are Raul Villar, Jr., Paycor's Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Ante, Paycor's Chief Financial Officer.



Our financial results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of the call. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our financial results, products, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are based on