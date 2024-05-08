On May 8, 2024, Stephen Kramer, CEO & President of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), sold 11,250 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,250 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the childcare and early education industry, providing services designed to support employers and families. The company offers a range of services including child care, back-up care for children and elders, and educational advisory services.

On the date of the sale, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were priced at $113.95, resulting in a market cap of approximately $6.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 80.13, significantly above both the industry median of 15.69 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $111.77, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The insider transaction history for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 17 insider sells recorded during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

