Ashley Bacon, the Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), sold 5,086 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,588 shares and has not purchased any shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) is a global financial services firm and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with operations worldwide. The company provides a range of financial services, including investment banking, financial transaction processing, asset management, and private equity.

On the date of the sale, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were priced at $193.64, resulting in a market cap of approximately $561.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 11.81, which is above the industry median of 9.505.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JPMorgan Chase & Co is estimated at $179.76 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The insider transaction history for JPMorgan Chase & Co shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys.

The valuation metrics and insider trends provide a snapshot of JPMorgan Chase & Co's current financial position and insider confidence.

