On May 8, 2024, Jennifer Piepszak, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corporate & Investment Bank at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), executed a sale of 8,831 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $193.66, totaling approximately $1,710,365.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) is a global financial services firm that provides a wide range of financial services including investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,870 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $561.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.81, which is above the industry median of 9.505.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) is estimated at $179.76 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and possible future stock movements.

