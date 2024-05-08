Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX, Financial) has made significant progress in its corporate strategy, achieving milestones such as securing priority review from the FDA for revumenib NDA and axatilimab BLA filings.

The company completed enrollment in the NPM1 AML cohort of the Augment-101 pivotal trial, which is a step closer to expanding the market opportunity for revumenib.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is well-funded with $522 million in cash as of March 31, expected to provide significant capital through 2026, supporting planned commercial launches and clinical trials.

The company is preparing for the commercial launch of two first-in-class drugs, revumenib and axatilimab, with potential approvals expected in 2024.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has a strong pipeline with multiple ongoing trials that can drive significant long-term value for its drug franchises.

Negative Points

The company faces the inherent risks of the biotech industry, including potential delays in regulatory approvals or clinical trial results that may not be favorable.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is dependent on the success of its key drug candidates, revumenib and axatilimab, which are still pending regulatory approval.

There are significant expenses associated with the commercialization and ongoing development of drug candidates, which could impact financial performance if revenues do not meet expectations.

The competitive landscape in the treatment areas targeted by SNDX's drug candidates is intense, with several other companies developing or marketing alternative therapies.

Regulatory and market acceptance uncertainties could affect the commercial success of new drugs even if they receive approval.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How important are NCCN guidelines for new additional indications after the initial approval for revumenib?

A: Neil Gallagher, President and Head of R&D at Syndax, emphasized the importance of NCCN guidelines, noting that the initial approval for revumenib in KMT2A rearranged acute leukemias should be sufficient for inclusion in the guidelines. He also mentioned that pivotal data from the NPM1 cohort expected by year-end could initiate discussions with the NCCN committee for further inclusion.

Q: What attracted you to the opportunities for revumenib and axatilimab before joining Syndax?

A: Steve Closter, Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the compelling clinical data and differentiated attributes of both drugs as key factors. He also praised the leadership at Syndax and the company's readiness to invest and plan for success.

Q: Can you detail the expectations around the CRC data for revumenib?

A: Neil Gallagher explained that the ongoing Phase 1 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer is primarily a dose escalation study focusing on safety, clinical responses, and biomarker data. He indicated that further details would be provided in the second quarter.

Q: How are you preparing for the commercial launches of revumenib and axatilimab?

A: Steve Closter discussed the comprehensive pre-commercialization strategy, which includes disease awareness, market access, and ensuring patient support services are ready at launch. He also mentioned the recruitment of a highly experienced sales team.

Q: What are the plans for the pivotal ven/aza combo trial for revumenib?

A: Neil Gallagher noted the enthusiasm for initiating the Phase 3 study based on promising data from the Beat AML study. He highlighted the combinability of revumenib with standard therapies and its incremental efficacy.

Q: How do you view the potential off-label use of revumenib in the NPM1 subset post-approval?

A: Anjali Ganguli, Chief Business Officer, expressed optimism about the broad utilization of revumenib across different patient populations and treatment settings, driven by strong clinical data and significant physician interest.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.