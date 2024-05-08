Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN, Financial) reported a positive 73 net promoter score across all clients, indicating strong client satisfaction and service excellence.

The company increased its sales pipeline and closed 73 opportunities, representing a 36% year-over-year increase in new sales.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) signed four new logos with HST's value-driven health plans and made progress in marketing its new balance bill protection product.

The company successfully closed its first Plan Optics sale in the first quarter, with a growing pipeline indicating momentum in platform transparency products and predictive analytics.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) is expanding strategic partnerships, exploring new growth opportunities which will be detailed in future quarters.

Negative Points

First quarter revenues were slightly below the low end of guidance at $234.5 million, impacted by a cybersecurity incident at a major medical claims clearinghouse.

The cybersecurity incident disrupted claims flow, reducing expected revenue by an estimated $5 million to $6 million for the quarter.

Despite efforts to control expenses, first quarter adjusted EBITDA expenses increased by $7.4 million year-over-year due to structural cost increases and investments.

The company recorded non-cash impairment charges of $516.4 million for goodwill and $2.7 million for intangibles due to a reassessment of asset values influenced by current financial market conditions and stock price.

Revenue yield declined about 4 basis points sequentially across the business, impacting revenue by approximately $4.4 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the clearinghouse outage on your Q1 results and how you sized the $5 million to $6 million impact?

A: Jim Head, CFO, explained that the outage was initially underestimated in its duration and impact, affecting claims processing significantly in March. The $5 million to $6 million estimated impact was based on average claim volumes and client activity slowdowns. The persistence of the issue into April led to cautious Q2 guidance, anticipating a gradual resolution.

Q: How do you view the demand for NSA-related products given the ongoing regulatory uncertainties?

A: Travis Dalton, CEO, sees the NSA as a significant opportunity for MultiPlan. Despite regulatory uncertainties, he believes the demand for NSA-related services will continue to grow, and the company can enhance operational efficiency through automation in this area.

Q: Has the recent lawsuit affected your go-to-market strategy?

A: Travis Dalton affirmed that the lawsuit has not altered MultiPlan's market approach. The company remains committed to aggressively competing in the market and believes in the strength and value of its services across various healthcare segments.

Q: Are there any changes in demand from self-insured employers due to recent controversies?

A: Jim Head noted no significant shift in behavior from self-insured plan sponsors, suggesting stability in demand despite recent controversies. Discussions about evolving pricing models continue, but core services remain in strong demand.

Q: Can you provide insights into your debt retirement plans post-Q1?

A: Jim Head indicated that MultiPlan is focused on being flexible and opportunistic in managing its debt, especially given fluctuating bond pricing. The company prioritizes maintaining operational flexibility in response to market conditions.

Q: How are behavioral health and recovery volumes trending, and what is your response to recent negative headlines?

A: Jim Head acknowledged growth in behavioral health services, mainly out-of-network, reflecting broader industry trends. Travis Dalton emphasized the company's commitment to transparency and education in response to negative publicity, viewing it as an opportunity to clarify MultiPlan's value proposition in the healthcare market.

