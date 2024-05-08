Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves and Market Challenges

Discover how RYAM navigates through market fluctuations and strategic adjustments in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $52 million, up $1 million year-over-year.
  • High Purity Cellulose Segment EBITDA: Rose by $6 million due to higher prices and decreased costs.
  • Paperboard Segment EBITDA: Decreased by $1 million, affected by lower sales prices.
  • High Yield Pulp Segment EBITDA: Decreased by $8 million, primarily due to lower sales prices.
  • Corporate Expenses: Improved by $4 million, largely due to favorable foreign exchange impact.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance for 2024: Raised to $80 million to $100 million.
  • Debt Reduction Target for 2024: $70 million.
  • Total Debt: Reduced by $54 million to $798 million from the previous year.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter at $199 million.
  • Capex: $33 million for the quarter, with $5 million towards strategic capital.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM, Financial) reported a solid performance with an adjusted EBITDA of $52 million, a $1 million increase from the previous year.
  • The High Purity Cellulose segment saw a $6 million increase in EBITDA, driven by higher prices for cellulose specialties and decreased costs for key inputs and logistics.
  • Corporate expenses improved by $4 million, largely due to a favorable foreign exchange impact.
  • The company successfully sold the rights to its softwood lumber duty refund for $39 million, enhancing financial flexibility and aligning with strategic debt reduction goals.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance of $180 million to $200 million and raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $80 million to $100 million.

Negative Points

  • The Paperboard segment experienced a $1 million decrease in EBITDA, primarily due to lower sales prices.
  • The High Yield Pulp business saw an $8 million decrease in EBITDA, largely due to lower sales prices, despite increases in sales volumes and reduced logistics expenses.
  • Total debt at the end of the quarter was $798 million, although it was a reduction of $54 million from the previous year, it still represents a significant financial burden.
  • The indefinite suspension of operations at the Temiscaming HPC plant, while expected to provide marginal EBITDA benefits, introduces uncertainty regarding future operations and market positioning.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges with its High Purity Cellulose commodity exposure, impacting profit margins and earnings stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more details on the ethers market, particularly in the European construction market, and the ongoing destocking in acetate?
A: DeLyle Bloomquist, President and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials, explained that it's unclear whether the uptick in ethers volume is due to restocking in anticipation of improved construction markets in Europe or an actual increase in demand. The destocking in acetate, concentrated with major customers in China and Asia, is expected to continue through the first half of 2024 and normalize in the second half.

Q: Can you discuss the requalification process for CS volumes historically produced at Temiscaming?
A: DeLyle Bloomquist noted that the requalification process is proceeding as planned, with all targeted CS customers taking product from other plants. While some customers may move to competitors, Rayonier expects to retain most of its important, higher-margin business.

Q: How will the indefinite curtailment of the Temiscaming HPC plant affect your wood chip and residual fiber supply agreement with GreenFirst and other operations?
A: Bloomquist assured that Rayonier intends to honor its agreement with GreenFirst. Although the suspension means Rayonier won't consume chips, they plan to work with GreenFirst to resell the chips in the market. The co-generation facility at the site will also be part of the suspension.

Q: Regarding the softwood lumber duty refund sale, can you clarify if this was a sale of all duty refunds expected, and under what circumstances might you receive additional future proceeds?
A: Bloomquist confirmed the sale included all duty refund rights, not just receivables. However, due to confidentiality agreements, he could not provide details on potential additional proceeds.

Q: Could you provide more insight into the $7 million energy benefits expected later this year?
A: Bloomquist mentioned these are CO2 credits from the Tartas facility in France, typically recognized in EBITDA in the first or second quarters. However, due to delays by government authorities, these are expected in the third quarter of this year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the market conditions in China affecting your high-yield pulp business and your expectations for this market?
A: Bloomquist described the excess supply of high-yield pulp in China due to new capacity, expecting this condition to persist through the year. However, pricing in other regions remains strong, and Rayonier is adjusting its sales strategy accordingly to improve average pricing.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.