Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with a continuation of momentum from the previous year, achieving record high operating margins and produced water volumes.

The company has secured over 80% of its revenue from long-term contracts with well-capitalized and active customers, providing stable and predictable revenue streams.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) achieved a 6% sequential growth and a 19% year-over-year increase in produced water volume, alongside a significant 40% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company has successfully expanded its operating efficiency, reducing capital spending by approximately 40% compared to the previous year, while still managing to grow earnings.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.105 per share, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future cash flow generation.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive performance, the company acknowledged that quarterly volumes could fluctuate based on customer activity, which introduces some uncertainty in short-term performance metrics.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) experienced some seasonal declines in water solutions sales, although these were anticipated and managed effectively.

The company noted the impact of timing issues such as the pull-forward of volumes and skim oil proceeds, which could affect the comparability of sequential financial results.

There were delays in scheduled maintenance, which are now expected to impact the financials in the following quarter, potentially affecting operational efficiency temporarily.

While Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS) is exploring future growth opportunities in water reuse and mineral extraction, these initiatives are still in early stages and are not expected to contribute to revenue in the immediate future.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down the underlying margin strengths for this quarter and how we should think about that moving forward?

A: (Amanda Brock, President, CEO, & Director) - This quarter saw a high point in margins at $0.46, with a pull-forward of about $4 million. Normalizing that, the quarter was still an all-time high at about $0.43, which is also the guidance for Q2. The $4 million pull-forward includes earlier and larger volumes and associated skim oil, as well as CPI escalators that came in January.

Q: How did you decide on the size of the dividend increase, and how do you balance investing in the business, growing the dividend, and other capital allocation pieces?

A: (Stephan Tompsett, CFO) - The decision was influenced by Q1's outperformance and a forecast for reduced capital, making it a good time to increase shareholder returns. The approach will be measured and sustainable, not impeding the balance sheet.

Q: What does the M&A opportunity set look like right now, and how are you thinking about grabbing more market share?

A: (Bill Zartler, Founder and Executive Chairman) - There's a gap between seller expectations and our valuation, but we're confident in our assets and contracts. We're careful in evaluating bolt-on acquisitions for economic sense and potential synergies.

Q: Can you give us a sense of what the reuse initiatives and mineral extraction projects look like over time, and what milestones should we look out for?

A: (Amanda Brock, President, CEO, & Director) - Expansion into beneficial reuse and initiatives like mineral extraction takes time. We've spent over a year examining the mineral content in our water and are now evaluating opportunities for commercialization with partners and technology providers.

Q: How do you think about the durability and sustainability of the business's longer-term revenue and cash flow?

A: (Amanda Brock, President, CEO, & Director) - We feel good about the future due to long-dated contracts with premier customers, great visibility under those contracts, and the fact that 80% of our revenue comes from production currently flowing under these contracts.

Q: What's driving the sequential decline in produced water volumes between Q1 and Q2, and how does this affect your guidance?

A: (Bill Zartler, Founder and Executive Chairman) - The decline is partly due to the pull-forward of 20 wells that had flowbacks, which typically have a sharper decline in water volume over time. This is also affected by the movement of frac crews across different areas, impacting the timing of water volumes.

