Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ur-Energy Inc (URG, Financial) has successfully ramped up production at Lost Creek, with new header houses coming online, indicating progress in operational capabilities.

The company has secured six long-term sales contracts ensuring stable revenue streams through 2030, with options for extensions, demonstrating strong market confidence and business stability.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) is advancing towards commercial production at Shirley Basin, with construction initiated and a fully permitted and licensed status, which is expected to nearly double annual permitted mine production.

The company reported a strong financial position with $52.9 million in cash and being debt-free, which provides a solid foundation for future operations and growth.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) is actively exploring opportunities for mergers and acquisitions to expand production capacity, showing proactive strategic planning.

Negative Points

Operational challenges such as equipment issues and the need for additional employee training at Lost Creek could affect production efficiency and ramp-up schedules.

The cost per pound at the conversion facility increased to $39 following the February shipment, indicating potential issues in cost management or operational inefficiencies.

While the company has resolved initial hiring issues, many employees are still new and require further training, which could temporarily impact operational efficiency and production output.

The geopolitical landscape poses risks to uranium supply chains, particularly with tensions involving major uranium refining and processing nations like Russia and Kazakhstan.

Market conditions for hiring and retaining skilled personnel remain challenging, which could impact future operations at Shirley Basin and other facilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you speak to how you see production advancing through 2024 to meet annual guidance?

A: John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy, mentioned that the company slightly downgraded its production forecast for the year by about 100,000 pounds, now targeting 550,000 to 650,000 pounds. This adjustment aligns with the needs to fulfill their contract book for the year, and they remain optimistic about meeting these production goals.

Q: What are you seeing in regards to changes in pricing and demand from clients between the end of Q1 and today?

A: John Cash explained that since the Senate decision, there have been no new RFPs, but the spot price of uranium has increased to around $91 per pound. He noted that the market had already anticipated the Senate's decision, so it didn't cause immediate changes in contracting or RFPs. However, the market is shifting from a buyer's to a seller's market, allowing more favorable contract terms for sellers.

Q: How soon could we really see a meaningful impact on demand from small modular reactors (SMRs)?

A: John Cash indicated that significant demand from SMRs might not be seen in the immediate future (next 3-5 years). He projected that incipient demand could start around 2028-2030, as the industry prepares and contracts fuel in advance, considering the lengthy process from Yellow Cake to usable reactor fuel.

Q: Beyond the recent announcement on Shirley Basin, which will double production output, what opportunities are there to push your processing capacity beyond 2.2 million pounds? Is M&A something you are considering?

A: John Cash discussed several strategies for increasing production, including M&A, which they are always considering, though they are selective about opportunities. He also mentioned potential development and exploration projects and the possibility of expanding production at existing facilities, pending overcoming certain technical and regulatory challenges.

Q: Is building inventory a priority over spot sales right now, and is there a specific inventory level you aim to reach before participating more actively in the spot market?

A: John Cash affirmed that building inventory is a priority, with a comfortable level being a minimum of 100,000 pounds, ideally 200,000 pounds, before considering more active participation in the spot market.

Q: Are there any other challenges with the ramp-up at Lost Creek, or is it mainly about training new employees?

A: John Cash acknowledged that while they have the necessary manpower, many employees are inexperienced, which presents ongoing training challenges. However, he believes these are surmountable and mainly involve tangible issues that can be addressed with more experience and training.

