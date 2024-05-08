Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

AvidXchange Holdings Inc reported 11 consecutive quarters of financial outperformance, demonstrating resilience in its financial model despite macroeconomic volatility.

Revenue growth for Q1 2024 increased by over 21% year-over-year, reaching over $105 million, driven by yield expansion and transaction growth.

Non-GAAP gross margins improved to 72.4%, surpassing the lower band of the 72% to 75% target ahead of 2025 expectations, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA margins exceeded 16% in the quarter, indicating strong profitability and effective leverage of operating expenses.

Strategic partnerships with accounting system providers like AppFolio and M3 are expected to drive significant long-term growth, with early indicators showing increased top-of-funnel activity and customer engagement.

Negative Points

Top of funnel activity in Q1 2024 was impacted negatively due to strategic shifts in marketing and sales investments, leading to a 30% year-over-year decline in tradeshow traffic.

Certain industry verticals such as homeowners association management, construction, and financial services experienced lagging performance in top of funnel activity during the quarter.

The macroeconomic environment continues to exert pressure on customer transaction volumes, particularly affecting discretionary spending across middle market companies.

While the Payment Accelerator product is promising for future growth, its launch is being metered to better understand user experience and integration with third-party services, suggesting potential delays in scaling.

Despite improvements, the company is still experiencing challenges in fully automating low volume supplier payments, which affects the cost-effectiveness of electronic payment adoption.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook for payment yield growth, considering the impact of interest revenue and invoice payment acceleration?

A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - Payment yield is expected to continue expanding steadily over time, supported by digital payment monetization and initiatives like payment accelerator.

Q: Can you elaborate on the changes in top of funnel activity, particularly in relation to conferences and their impact on bookings momentum and new offerings?

A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The company reduced its presence at lower-yielding conferences, focusing on higher-yielding ones, which initially decreased top of funnel metrics but is expected to improve overall engagement and effectiveness throughout the year.

Q: How is the macroeconomic environment affecting transaction growth and what measures are being taken to mitigate these effects?

A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The macro environment continues to suppress discretionary spending, impacting transaction volumes. The company is focusing on enhancing sales and go-to-market strategies and leveraging new partnerships to drive transaction growth.

Q: What are the expected contributions from the partnerships with AppFolio and M3 to the annual revenue, and how are these partnerships progressing?

A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - Both partnerships are progressing as planned, with AppFolio expected to ramp up faster due to existing market penetration. M3, in a newer vertical for Avidxchange, is also showing promising opportunity dynamics.

Q: What is the guidance for the second quarter and the rest of the year in terms of revenue growth and the impact of political contributions?

A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The company is maintaining a cautious outlook for the year, with revenue guidance slightly less back-ended than initially projected. Political revenue is conservatively estimated, especially considering it's the first presidential cycle under the new business model.

Q: How is the new AI-powered IVR payment automation expected to impact digital transaction penetration and operational efficiency?

A: (Michael Praeger, CEO, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The AI-powered IVR tool will allow processing of smaller dollar transactions that were previously not cost-effective, potentially increasing electronic payment adoption and contributing to the company's efficiency and digital transaction goals.

