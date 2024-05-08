AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance with Revenue and Profit Surge

Discover how AvidXchange outstripped expectations with significant growth in revenue, margins, and strategic partnerships.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Increased by 21% year-over-year to $105 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Rose to 72.4%, exceeding the 72% to 75% target.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Surpassed 16%.
  • Transaction Yield: Grew by almost 15% to $5.47 per transaction.
  • Software Revenue: Up 10.1% to $29.7 million, 28.1% of total revenue.
  • Payment Revenue: Increased 27.1% to $75.2 million, 71.2% of total revenue.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: Increased by 32.7% to $69.2 million, with a gross margin of 65.5%.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $11.3 million, a positive swing from a net loss of $3.4 million last year.
  • 2024 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $442 million to $448 million.
  • 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Forecasted to be between $71 million and $75 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AvidXchange Holdings Inc reported 11 consecutive quarters of financial outperformance, demonstrating resilience in its financial model despite macroeconomic volatility.
  • Revenue growth for Q1 2024 increased by over 21% year-over-year, reaching over $105 million, driven by yield expansion and transaction growth.
  • Non-GAAP gross margins improved to 72.4%, surpassing the lower band of the 72% to 75% target ahead of 2025 expectations, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins exceeded 16% in the quarter, indicating strong profitability and effective leverage of operating expenses.
  • Strategic partnerships with accounting system providers like AppFolio and M3 are expected to drive significant long-term growth, with early indicators showing increased top-of-funnel activity and customer engagement.

Negative Points

  • Top of funnel activity in Q1 2024 was impacted negatively due to strategic shifts in marketing and sales investments, leading to a 30% year-over-year decline in tradeshow traffic.
  • Certain industry verticals such as homeowners association management, construction, and financial services experienced lagging performance in top of funnel activity during the quarter.
  • The macroeconomic environment continues to exert pressure on customer transaction volumes, particularly affecting discretionary spending across middle market companies.
  • While the Payment Accelerator product is promising for future growth, its launch is being metered to better understand user experience and integration with third-party services, suggesting potential delays in scaling.
  • Despite improvements, the company is still experiencing challenges in fully automating low volume supplier payments, which affects the cost-effectiveness of electronic payment adoption.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook for payment yield growth, considering the impact of interest revenue and invoice payment acceleration?
A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - Payment yield is expected to continue expanding steadily over time, supported by digital payment monetization and initiatives like payment accelerator.

Q: Can you elaborate on the changes in top of funnel activity, particularly in relation to conferences and their impact on bookings momentum and new offerings?
A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The company reduced its presence at lower-yielding conferences, focusing on higher-yielding ones, which initially decreased top of funnel metrics but is expected to improve overall engagement and effectiveness throughout the year.

Q: How is the macroeconomic environment affecting transaction growth and what measures are being taken to mitigate these effects?
A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The macro environment continues to suppress discretionary spending, impacting transaction volumes. The company is focusing on enhancing sales and go-to-market strategies and leveraging new partnerships to drive transaction growth.

Q: What are the expected contributions from the partnerships with AppFolio and M3 to the annual revenue, and how are these partnerships progressing?
A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - Both partnerships are progressing as planned, with AppFolio expected to ramp up faster due to existing market penetration. M3, in a newer vertical for Avidxchange, is also showing promising opportunity dynamics.

Q: What is the guidance for the second quarter and the rest of the year in terms of revenue growth and the impact of political contributions?
A: (Joel Wilhite, CFO & SVP, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The company is maintaining a cautious outlook for the year, with revenue guidance slightly less back-ended than initially projected. Political revenue is conservatively estimated, especially considering it's the first presidential cycle under the new business model.

Q: How is the new AI-powered IVR payment automation expected to impact digital transaction penetration and operational efficiency?
A: (Michael Praeger, CEO, Avidxchange Holdings Inc) - The AI-powered IVR tool will allow processing of smaller dollar transactions that were previously not cost-effective, potentially increasing electronic payment adoption and contributing to the company's efficiency and digital transaction goals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.