Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SandRidge Energy Inc (SDRPQ.PFD, Financial) reported generating adjusted EBITDA of nearly $15 million, reflecting strong operational performance despite natural gas price fluctuations.

The company has maintained a robust financial position with over $208 million in cash and no long-term debt, enhancing its financial stability and flexibility.

SandRidge Energy Inc (SDRPQ.PFD) continues to deliver on its return of capital program, paying cumulative dividends of $141 million to date, including a recent increase in quarterly dividends.

The company's strategic focus on cost discipline resulted in an adjusted G&A of $2.8 million, or $2.3 per BOE, demonstrating efficient management and operational leverage.

SandRidge Energy Inc (SDRPQ.PFD) successfully converted over 99% of its EBITDA to free cash flow, indicating highly effective capital management and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

The company experienced higher than normal seasonal downtime due to cold weather, which temporarily impacted production levels.

Natural gas prices experienced a downdraft during the quarter, which could pose risks to revenue if prolonged or intensified.

Despite a strong cash position, the fluctuating commodity price environment necessitates cautious capital management and could impact future investment and growth strategies.

The company did not operate a drilling rig this quarter, deferring significant development activities, which could delay potential growth opportunities.

While SandRidge Energy Inc (SDRPQ.PFD) has a large federal NOL position to shield cash flows from federal income taxes, reliance on such fiscal advantages might pose risks if regulatory changes occur.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of SandRidge Energy's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: (Brandon Brown - CFO & SVP) Despite the downturn in natural gas prices, SandRidge Energy generated an adjusted EBITDA of nearly $15 million. The company also reported net income of approximately $11 million, or $0.30 per basic share, and produced about $15 million in free cash flow. The total net cash, including restricted cash at the end of the quarter, was more than $208 million.

Q: What dividends did SandRidge Energy declare in the first quarter of 2024?

A: (Brandon Brown - CFO & SVP) The Board declared an $0.11 per share dividend in Q1 2024, which was a 10% increase over the dividends paid in 2023. This dividend was paid on March 29th. Additionally, another $0.11 per share quarterly dividend was declared last week, to be paid on May 31st, 2024.

Q: How is the company managing its capital expenditures and operational costs?

A: (Dean Parrish - COO & SVP) SandRidge is focusing on high return projects like Artificial Lift conversions and production optimization to enhance production and reduce costs. The company did not operate a drilling rig this quarter and is deferring significant development to maximize returns in a favorable commodity environment. Lease operating expenses were approximately $10.9 million, or $7.92 per BOE.

Q: What strategic advantages does SandRidge Energy hold in its operations?

A: (Grayson Pranin - President & CEO) The company benefits from a substantial owned and integrated infrastructure, which helps reduce lifting, water handling, and disposal costs. This infrastructure, along with a strong balance sheet, no debt, and a significant NOL position of approximately $1.6 billion, positions SandRidge well in the market.

Q: Can you discuss the company's approach to mergers and acquisitions?

A: (Grayson Pranin - President & CEO) SandRidge is maintaining optionality to execute on value-accretive M&A opportunities that leverage the company's core competencies or complement its asset portfolio. The company's strong cash position and no debt provide competitive leverage in evaluating M&A opportunities.

Q: What are the key points of SandRidge's strategy moving forward?

A: (Grayson Pranin - President & CEO) The strategy includes maximizing cash value generation from Mid-Con PDP assets, converting EBITDA to free cash flow efficiently, maintaining flexibility for M&A, and continuing the return of capital to shareholders. The company aims to grow its business responsibly and efficiently while allocating capital to high-return projects.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.