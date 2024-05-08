Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) reported strong financial performance with net earnings of $338 million and free cash flow of $444 million, surpassing consensus estimates.

The company raised its full-year production guidance to approximately 206,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate, while maintaining its capital expenditure guide at $2.3 billion.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) achieved a 19% gain in oil and condensate capital efficiency compared to the pre-acquisition 2023 guide.

The company successfully added 65 premium locations in the Permian through bolt-on transactions, enhancing its inventory and competitive positioning for capital allocation.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) returned $328 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

The company experienced production disruptions during the quarter, primarily due to refinery turnarounds in Salt Lake City and maintenance downtime in the Montney region.

Despite resolving the production issues, the disruptions highlight potential vulnerabilities in Ovintiv Inc (OVV)'s operational chain that could impact future performance.

The company's second quarter production is projected to average between 560,000 to 575,000 BOEs per day, indicating a potential stabilization rather than significant growth in output.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) faces ongoing challenges with gas prices, which could affect the profitability of its Montney operations despite strong well performance.

While the company has a strategy for debt reduction, the actual deleveraging process is expected to extend into future periods, indicating a longer timeline for achieving its net debt target of $4 billion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the Montney's progress, particularly in the oil window, and your plans for it over the year?

A: Brendan Michael McCracken, President, CEO & Director of Ovintiv Inc., highlighted the strategic focus on the Montney's condensate window, where the product sells at a premium and aligns with U.S. oil prices. The company aims for consistent performance and free cash flow from this asset, maintaining a relatively flat production through the year.

Q: Can you provide details on the $150 million expected cash inflow from resolving a previous asset sale dispute?

A: Corey Douglas Code, Executive VP & CFO, explained that the transaction is from a very old deal with minimal cash tax implications. The full amount will be directed towards debt reduction in the second half of the year.

Q: What is the impact of the second quarter's higher capital expenditure?

A: Brendan Michael McCracken responded that the increase is due to the addition of a sixth rig and a stronger turn-in-line cadence in Q2. The capital and TILs are expected to balance more evenly in the second half of the year.

Q: Could you elaborate on the operational efficiencies and well productivity of Trimulfrac completions compared to other methods?

A: Gregory Dean Givens, Executive VP & COO, noted that Trimulfrac completions have not shown any degradation in well performance, offering cost savings and faster execution without affecting the reservoir's response, which remains consistent with other completion techniques.

Q: How does the current rig count in the Permian relate to future production levels?

A: Brendan Michael McCracken indicated that the decision on whether the current rig count will suffice for maintaining production levels or if adjustments are needed will be a consideration for 2025, depending on ongoing operational efficiencies.

Q: What are the plans for the $150 million gain from the legal settlement?

A: Brendan Michael McCracken confirmed that the $150 million in cash from the settlement will be received in the second half of the year and will be used entirely for debt reduction, not affecting the cash flow statement.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.