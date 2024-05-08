Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) reported a 10% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $268 million in Q1 2024.

The Bumble app experienced an 11% revenue growth, driven by an increase in paying users, which grew 18% to 2.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $74 million, representing a 28% margin, which exceeded the high end of Bumble Inc (BMBL)'s outlook.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) successfully launched new features and a refreshed brand identity aimed at enhancing user experience and safety, and expanding monetization options.

The company returned $84 million of capital to shareholders through its stock repurchase program, demonstrating strong financial discipline and shareholder value focus.

Negative Points

Average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) for Bumble apps declined by 6% to $26.34, primarily due to geographic mix shift.

Despite overall growth, the Badoo app and other revenue segments saw a slight decline in ARPPU by 1% to $12.35.

The company reported a decrease in stock-based compensation expense, which was largely due to headcount reductions, indicating potential challenges in workforce stability.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) faces ongoing challenges in the US market with slower top of funnel trends, particularly among younger users.

Foreign exchange trends have become more unfavorable since the previous outlook, expected to create an incremental headwind to revenue of at least 50 basis points.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key aspects of the Bumble app relaunch and how do they enhance user experience?

A: Lidiane Jones, CEO of Bumble, highlighted that the relaunch focuses on empowering women by allowing them to choose how to initiate conversations, either by making the first move traditionally or by setting questions for their matches. This maintains control while fostering richer interactions. The relaunch also includes improved profile creation, enhanced safety features, and a new algorithm to boost compatible matches.

Q: How does the new Premium+ subscription tier fit into Bumble's monetization strategy?

A: Anuradha Subramanian, CFO of Bumble, explained that Premium+ aims to accelerate revenue by offering features like personalized photo insights and better match curation, which enhance the user experience and encourage higher conversion rates and ARPPU (Average Revenue Per Paying User).

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Bumble app relaunch on market engagement and user feedback?

A: Lidiane Jones noted positive early signs from the relaunch, with increased user engagement in chats and a significant uptake of the new features by new users. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, indicating strong alignment with user expectations and Bumble's brand values.

Q: What future developments are planned for Bumble's app and services?

A: Lidiane Jones shared that Bumble is planning to introduce more features throughout the year that will enhance user profiles, improve match compatibility, and integrate generative AI to refine user interactions and experiences. These innovations aim to solidify Bumble's position as a leader in fostering meaningful human connections.

Q: How is Bumble leveraging artificial intelligence in its platform?

A: Lidiane Jones elaborated on Bumble's strategic use of AI to enhance user profiles and interaction, ensuring that the technology aligns with their mission to empower users in finding meaningful connections. This includes using AI to adapt profiles over time and improve match compatibility dynamically.

Q: What are Bumble's strategies for growth and market expansion in 2024?

A: Anuradha Subramanian outlined Bumble's focus on expanding its user base, enhancing user engagement through new product features, and strategic marketing campaigns. The company anticipates these efforts will reaccelerate growth in the latter half of the year, supported by ongoing product innovations and market expansions.

