Positive Points

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG, Financial) reported strong portfolio purchasing in the US with a record deployment of $237 million in Q1, driven by favorable market conditions and high credit card charge-off rates.

Global collections increased by 10% to $511 million in Q1 compared to the previous year, indicating robust growth in revenue from collections.

The company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio purchasing has led to strong returns, particularly in the US market.

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) has maintained a strong and diversified balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility and competitive funding costs compared to peers.

The company's strategic focus on markets with the highest risk-adjusted returns has positioned it well for long-term shareholder value creation.

Negative Points

In Europe, the portfolio purchasing market remains highly competitive with pricing that does not consistently reflect the higher cost of capital, leading to reduced purchases by Cabot.

Adjustments to Expected Cumulative Collections (ERC) negatively impacted earnings, with a $13 million reduction in expected future recoveries.

The UK market shows slower growth in credit card outstandings and low charge-off levels, which has led to cautious portfolio purchasing in the region.

Increased interest expenses projected for the year due to bond refinancing, with an additional $10 million to $15 million expected by the end of 2024.

Legal expenses in the quarter were higher than seen in several years, driven by increased volume of legal placements as the company has been purchasing more portfolios.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the interest expense guidance adjustment mentioned, specifically whether the $10 million to $15 million additional expense is a quarterly rate or for the remainder of the year?

A: Jonathan Clark, CFO of Encore Capital Group, clarified that the additional interest expense of $10 million to $15 million is for the balance of the year, not per quarter. This adjustment is due to the refinancing activities planned for November.

Q: How does the current weighted average cost of debt compare to future projections, especially considering the recent bond issuance?

A: Jonathan Clark explained that the current weighted average cost of debt is approximately 6.5%, factoring in the recent issuance of $500 million of 2029 senior secured notes and the planned redemption of 2026 drilling senior secured notes. The cost is built into their bidding strategy, reflecting higher funding costs.

Q: What are the expectations for portfolio purchasing and collections growth for 2024?

A: Ashish Masih, CEO, reiterated guidance for 2024, expecting portfolio purchasing to exceed the 2023 total and collections to grow by about 8% to over $2 billion, aligning with the strong start observed in Q1.

Q: Could you discuss the operational impacts and financial strategy behind the shift towards more call center and digital collections?

A: Ashish Masih highlighted that the shift towards call center and digital collections methods aims to resolve consumer accounts more efficiently and at a lower cost compared to traditional legal methods. This strategic shift is also supported by an increase in staffing, with 500 new account managers added to accommodate growing purchase volumes.

Q: What is the performance outlook for different geographic markets, particularly the US and UK?

A: Ashish Masih described a robust market in the US with strong portfolio purchasing and collections growth, driven by favorable market conditions. In contrast, the UK market is experiencing slower growth, leading to more selective portfolio purchasing decisions.

Q: How does Encore Capital manage the increased cost of debt and its impact on financial operations?

A: Jonathan Clark detailed that the management of increased debt costs involves strategic refinancing and leveraging their global funding structure to maintain competitive funding costs and financial flexibility. This approach helps mitigate the impact of elevated interest rates on their operations.

