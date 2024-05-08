Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial) reported a 6% growth in total revenue excluding COVID-19, with strong performance across all regions.

The company successfully implemented cost reduction initiatives expected to deliver approximately $100 million in annualized savings.

QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL) saw a 15% growth in Molecular Diagnostics excluding COVID-19 revenue, indicating strong potential in this segment.

The company's leadership transition appears smooth with the new CEO, Brian Blaser, bringing over 25 years of industry experience.

QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL) has a broad product portfolio that spans the entire continuum of care, positioning it well in the diagnostics market.

Negative Points

The overall revenue decreased year-over-year from $846 million to $711 million, primarily due to reduced COVID-19 related sales.

QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL) recorded a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $1.7 million due to a decrease in the estimated fair value of the North America reporting unit.

The company experienced a significant drop in respiratory revenue by 48% year-over-year, mainly due to lower COVID-19 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS significantly decreased due to lower COVID-19 revenue and government work.

QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL) has suspended its guidance to allow the new CEO to assess the business and evaluate plans, creating uncertainty about future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: As you were diligencing taking the CEO role at QuidelOrtho, what is your view on the competitive platform market for Savanna?

A: Brian J. Blaser, President & CEO of QuidelOrtho, expressed optimism about the competitive positioning of Savanna, emphasizing the importance of expanding its test menu to enhance its market competitiveness.

Q: What is your aspirational target for operating margins once the transition period is over?

A: Brian J. Blaser mentioned that operating margins in the high 20s would be a reasonable target for the business, indicating a focus on significant improvements in profitability.

Q: Can you provide a timeline for when you expect to reinitiate guidance?

A: Joseph M. Busky, CFO, stated that while the company intends to resume guidance later in 2024, a specific date has not been set as they want to allow the new CEO to fully assess the business.

Q: What are realistic endemic revenue levels from COVID and respiratory products moving forward?

A: Joseph M. Busky explained that while predicting the COVID market size is challenging, they expect COVID revenues to be higher in the latter half of the year due to typical respiratory seasonality. He also mentioned that the methodology for forecasting flu revenue has been refined to improve accuracy.

Q: How are you progressing with the cost savings initiatives and what impact do you expect on margins?

A: Joseph M. Busky detailed that the majority of the planned headcount reductions have been completed, contributing to $100 million in annualized savings. He anticipates these savings to gradually benefit the financials, with half expected to impact 2024 and the remainder in the first half of 2025.

Q: What are your expectations for the leverage ratio and debt management throughout the year?

A: Joseph M. Busky outlined that the leverage ratio might increase slightly in Q2 due to seasonal revenue lows but is expected to improve in the latter half of the year. The company aims to maintain a leverage ratio well within covenant limits while focusing on margin restoration and debt reduction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.