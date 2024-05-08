P10 Inc (PX) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions Set the Stage

Discover how P10 Inc achieved significant revenue and net income increases, alongside strategic insights into future expansions and market positioning.

Summary
  • Revenue: $66 million in Q1 2024, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $5 million in Q1 2024, compared to $800,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Fee-Related Revenue (FRR): $65 million, a 16% increase year-over-year.
  • Fee-Related Earnings (FRE): $31 million, up 9% from Q1 2023.
  • FRE Margin: 47%, slightly ahead of mid-40s expectation.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Fee-paying AUM at $23.8 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Fundraising: Gross new assets of approximately $670 million raised in Q1 2024.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend declared at $0.035 per share, an 8% increase.
  • Share Repurchase: 3.7 million shares bought back at an average price of $8.15 per share.
Positive Points

  • P10 Inc reported strong financial results with record revenues of $66 million in Q1 2024, marking a 15% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income significantly improved to $5 million in Q1 2024 from $800,000 in the same period last year.
  • The company successfully raised approximately $670 million in gross new fee-paying AUM during the quarter.
  • P10 Inc is actively expanding its product offerings and has several funds on track for final closing which are expected to boost future revenues.
  • The company has a robust M&A pipeline and anticipates announcing strategic transactions within the year, aiming to enhance its market position and operational scale.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong growth, P10 Inc faces ongoing valuation pressures in the public market, as indicated by the CEO's remarks on current trading levels.
  • The company expects significant step-downs and expirations of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, which could impact asset management stability.
  • Operating expenses in Q1 2024 increased by 3% year-over-year, which could affect profit margins if not managed alongside revenue growth.
  • The company's reliance on the performance of new and ongoing fund strategies introduces risks associated with market volatility and investor demand.
  • P10 Inc's strategic focus on M&A and geographic expansion requires careful execution to avoid integration challenges and to ensure accretive value to shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the fee rate increase observed this quarter and how it might trend moving forward?
A: Amanda Coussens, CFO and CCO, noted that the increase in fee rate to a nine handle is partly due to step-downs and expirations expected in Q2, maintaining the annual guidance at 105 basis points.

Q: How is P10 addressing the potential in the insurance and retail distribution channels?
A: CEO Luke Sarsfield highlighted the relevance of P10's products like Park in the NAB lending space for the insurance channel, emphasizing ongoing efforts to expand their footprint in these areas.

Q: What is the expected fundraising trajectory for the year given the Q1 results?
A: Luke Sarsfield explained that while avoiding quarterly guidance, the momentum from Q1 and the launch of additional funds throughout the year should help meet the annual target of raising and deploying over $2.5 billion.

Q: Could you discuss the strategy for share repurchases and dividend policy moving forward?
A: CFO Amanda Coussens reaffirmed the ongoing share repurchase program with $20.5 million remaining and a consistent dividend increase policy, emphasizing a balanced approach to capital allocation including M&A activities.

Q: What are the expectations for expense growth and its impact on financial performance?
A: Amanda Coussens expects to manage expenses effectively while achieving strong financial performance, with a focus on strategic hires that drive growth and provide high ROI, maintaining an average EBITDA margin in the mid-40s.

Q: How does the current economic environment affect mid-market companies in P10's portfolio?
A: CEO Luke Sarsfield noted that despite common perceptions, their mid-market focus provides a margin of safety due to less competition and lower leverage levels compared to larger markets, supporting continued strong performance.

These insights from P10's earnings call reflect the company's strategic initiatives in distribution channels, capital allocation, expense management, and market positioning, alongside maintaining robust financial guidance and growth trajectories.

