Q1 2024 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act