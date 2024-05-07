Q1 2024 MGI Media & Games Invest SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Remco Westermann - MGI Media & Games Invest SE - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, I would like to welcome all our investors, analysts and other stakeholders to our report of the Q1 2024. And we would like to guide you through the achievements of this quarter. Paul will do the financial part, our CFO, and I will do the more general part.



And starting with this slide. First slide yeah, we had a very strong first quarter, we indicated that already earlier in when we give out some quarterly numbers and indications after 2023 and also end of 2022, which were difficult periods for advertising where we really saw that people were bringing down their advertising budgets. We had already good Q4 of last year and even better now Q1 2024.



And we had 21% organic growth, so really happy with that. Yeah, companies growing again, and this was organic growth. So that's really nice to see that happening in the market, again, where part of it was market recovery, but a big part also was really onboarding new customers, we'll get to some details later on that.



Then