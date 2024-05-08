On May 8, 2024, Robert Shearer, Director at Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial), executed a sale of 13,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Church & Dwight Co Inc, known for its production of household, personal care, and specialty products, has a significant presence in the consumer goods sector. The company's portfolio includes a variety of well-known brands such as Arm & Hammer, Trojan, and OxiClean.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Church & Dwight Co Inc shows a total of 26 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

The shares were sold at a price of $106.36, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,403,952. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to fewer shares in the company. Over the past year, Robert Shearer has sold a total of 13,200 shares and has not purchased any shares.

As of the date of the sale, Church & Dwight Co Inc holds a market cap of approximately $26.14 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.93, which is above both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $101.87 suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

