On May 7, 2024, Darcy Anderson, Director at Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 9, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider, totaling 7,300 shares sold over the past year.

Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial) specializes in providing mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States.

On the date of the sale, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were priced at $344.9, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $12.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 34.24, significantly above both the industry median of 15.53 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.84, based on a GF Value of $187.12.

The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 20 sales and only 1 buy recorded.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.