Airbnb's Q1 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Market Shifts

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Airbnb (ABNB, Financial) experienced a decline in stock value despite surpassing Q1 earnings and sales expectations. The company reported a 9.5% year-over-year increase in Nights and Experiences Booked, aligning with its forecast but showing a slowdown from Q4's 12.0% growth. Looking ahead, Airbnb anticipates this growth rate to stabilize in Q2.

Despite these positive earnings, Airbnb's stock hit multi-month lows. The company's Q2 revenue guidance of $2.68 to $2.74 billion was below analyst expectations, contributing to the decline. This guidance disappointment comes even as competitors like Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) and Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial) acknowledge losing market share to Airbnb.

Additionally, the growth in Nights and Experiences Booked was less impressive than expected, especially compared to Booking Holdings' significant bookings growth in Q1.

However, Airbnb highlighted several positive developments in Q1:

  • The company improved its platform by removing underperforming listings, which temporarily reduced growth but improved quality. Active listings grew by 17% year-over-year when excluding these deletions.
  • Mobile app downloads in the U.S. increased by 60%, with app bookings now representing 54% of total bookings, a 5-point increase from last year.
  • Airbnb aggressively invested in underpenetrated markets, achieving double the bookings growth rate of its core markets.

Overall, Airbnb's Q1 results were mixed. While growth is moderating as expected, the company's strategic improvements and market expansion provide a solid foundation for future growth, despite current market reactions and competitive pressures.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.