ARM Holdings (ARM) Faces Mixed Reactions Post Q4 Earnings

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a rocky start with shares initially dropping over 7% after Q4 results, Arm Holdings plc (ARM, Financial) saw a partial recovery as the trading session progressed. The dip was primarily due to the company's FY25 guidance, which only met, but did not exceed, analysts' expectations. This was somewhat disappointing given the current high demand across industries for AI technologies, where ARM has been a significant player.

Post initial decline, investor sentiment improved slightly as focus shifted to ARM's robust Q4 achievements:

  • ARM's royalty revenue soared by 37% year-over-year, while licensing revenue jumped 60%, driven by the accelerated adoption of its Armv9 architecture—the first major update in ten years.
  • The rapid advancement in AI technology, which outpaces hardware developments, is forcing companies to frequently update their hardware designs to handle AI workloads, benefiting ARM significantly.
  • Overall, ARM reported a 47% increase in total revenue for Q4, reaching $928 million, which surpassed its forecast range of $850-900 million. For FY25, ARM projects revenues between $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion, indicating a 22% growth at the midpoint.

Despite the recovery in share price, ARM's guidance for FY25 still poses concerns. The company's performance has been stellar, particularly with major tech companies like Google (GOOG, Financial) and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) incorporating ARM's technology in their newest data center chips for AI tasks. However, the guidance provided by ARM did not fully reflect the optimistic adoption trends discussed by management, leading to mixed reactions among investors.

The upcoming Q1 report from NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), expected on May 22, could potentially influence ARM's stock further, depending on whether it indicates an increase in AI-related demand. This will be crucial for ARM as it navigates its position in a market where companies may be shifting focus towards maximizing returns on existing AI implementations rather than investing in new infrastructure.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.