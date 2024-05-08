On May 8, 2024, Julia Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Universal Display Corp (OLED, Financial), sold 10,358 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Universal Display Corp (OLED, Financial) specializes in the development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 15,572 shares, with no recorded purchases. The company has observed a pattern of insider selling, with 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Universal Display Corp (OLED, Financial) shares were priced at $175 on the day of the sale, bringing the market cap to approximately $8.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.77, above the industry median of 24.005.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $160.62, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

