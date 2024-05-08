On May 8, 2024, Kurt Ekert, the CEO and President of Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial), purchased 65,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a pattern over the past year where the insider has acquired a total of 165,000 shares.

Sabre Corp operates as a technology provider to the global travel industry. The company offers a broad range of software and solutions to travel suppliers and agencies, facilitating the marketing, distribution, and provision of travel products and services.

The recent purchase by the insider occurred with the stock priced at $2.57, valuing the transaction at approximately $167,050. This acquisition has contributed to the total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to 10 insider sells during the same period.

With a market cap of approximately $1.07 billion, Sabre Corp's shares are currently trading below the GF Value of $8.99, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.29. This suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus valuation metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent buying activity could be a signal to investors, especially considering the current valuation metrics and the stock's performance relative to its GF Value.

