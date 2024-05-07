On May 7, 2024, Jeffrey Slocum, President - Eastern Hemisphere of Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial), executed a sale of 38,941 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry. The company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,941 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Halliburton Co were priced at $36.92, giving the company a market cap of approximately $33.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.97, which is above the industry median of 11.215 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $40.25, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that Halliburton Co is fairly valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

