On May 7, 2024, John Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial), sold 13,666 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) specializes in designing and manufacturing semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication, and Industrial and Defense applications. The company's products are essential for enabling high-speed communication networks and advanced radar systems.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 40,261 shares, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc were priced at $102.98 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $7.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 115.22, significantly above both the industry median of 31.86 and the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.57, based on a GF Value of $65.58. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

