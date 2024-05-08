On May 8, 2024, Hilda Piell, Senior Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 7,140 shares of CME Group Inc (CME, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $210.35 per share.

CME Group Inc operates the world's largest financial derivatives exchange, allowing investors to trade futures and options on various asset classes, including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,617 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at CME Group Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have included 5 buys and 20 sells.

The shares were trading at a market cap of approximately $76.91 billion on the day of the transaction. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.30, which is above the industry median of 19.24.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The GF Value is calculated considering factors like historical price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

Investors and stakeholders may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment decision-making process.

