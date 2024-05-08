On May 8, 2024, Harmit Singh, the EVP & Chief Financial & Growth Officer of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI, Financial), executed a significant stock sale. The insider sold 629,000 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Levi Strauss & Co has seen 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

Levi Strauss & Co, known for its iconic denim products, operates globally, offering jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children.

On the date of the sale, shares of Levi Strauss & Co were priced at $22.1. The company's market cap stood at approximately $9.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio was recorded at 74.12, significantly above both the industry median of 19.645 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, Levi Strauss & Co is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24. The GF Value is a measure of intrinsic value and is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider transaction could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics against its current market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.