On May 7, 2024, Van Beckwith, Executive Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer of Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry. The company facilitates the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

On the date of the sale, shares of Halliburton Co were priced at $36.92, resulting in a market cap of approximately $33.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 12.97, positioning it above the industry median of 11.215 but below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Halliburton Co is calculated at $40.25, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 20 insider sales at Halliburton Co, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, providing an interesting point of observation for current and potential investors.

