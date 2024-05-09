Q1 2024 K Car Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Eun-Hee Kwon - K Car Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



(spoken in Korean)



Yes, good morning. This is Kwon Eun-Hee. Allow me to take you through some housekeeping notes before we begin our first-quarter earnings conference call. Today's call will proceed through consecutive translation into English. Mr. Jung In-Guk, the CEO of K Car, will first present on the business highlights; followed by financial results from Mr. Bae Moo-Geun, the CFO; followed by a Q&A session with Mr. Jeon Ho-Yil, Head of Marketing, and Mr. Jeong Jin-Moon, Head of Planning.



Please note that detailed presentation materials are uploaded on the IR section of our corporate website, as well as the kind website. The presentation materials are based on KIFRS and contain estimates that may be subject to partial change upon external auditor review. Please be advised that projections may differ materially from actual results depending on changes to the macro and market environment. Now our CEO, Mr. Jung In-Guk, will start us off with an overview of business results.



In-