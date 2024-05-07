On May 7, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 576 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,013 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), known for its social media and technology services, including platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has a market cap of approximately $1,206.45 billion. On the day of the sale, shares were priced at $466.33.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.31, which is above the industry median of 21.76. The GF Value of the stock is $360.08, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3 and suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

Insider transaction trends for Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) over the past year show no insider purchases but a total of 218 insider sales.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

