On May 8, 2024, James Hawkins, Director at OSI Systems Inc (OSIS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 9, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys.

OSI Systems Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company's offerings are used in applications that require high levels of security, including airport security, cargo inspection, and border control.

As of the latest transaction, OSI Systems Inc was trading at $134.09, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.64, which is below both the industry median of 24.005 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $128.88, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This suggests that OSI Systems Inc is Fairly Valued in the market.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale by the Director follows a trend observed over the past year, where insider activity has predominantly been sales, with no purchases reported. This pattern provides an insight into the insider sentiment towards the stock at current price levels.

