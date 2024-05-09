On May 9, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 379,340 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless service provider, offering voice, messaging, and data services in the United States. Its offerings include services, devices, and accessories across its owned and leased network infrastructure.

The sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 16,467,589 shares and has not purchased any shares.

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.49, giving the company a market cap of approximately $193.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 22.41, which is above the industry median of 16.35.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $146.69, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating market sentiments towards T-Mobile US Inc's stock valuation and performance.

