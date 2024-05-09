On May 9, 2024, William Marsh, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Cactus Inc (WHD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,059 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Cactus Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are primarily used in onshore unconventional oil and gas wells across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,759 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Cactus Inc, where there have been 13 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cactus Inc were priced at $51.03, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.36 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.28, which is above the industry median of 11.215. Despite this higher valuation metric, the GF Value of $93.12 suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the ongoing insider selling trend at Cactus Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.