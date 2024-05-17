Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), a company specializing in child care and early education, family support, and workforce education services, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its insiders. Jason Janoff, the Chief Accounting Officer, sold 6,000 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing.

The shares were sold at a price of $113.79 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $682,740. This sale has adjusted the insider's total holdings in the company, reflecting a notable change in their investment position.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the broader insider activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Regarding the company's valuation, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of approximately $6.56 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 79.68, significantly above both the industry median of 15.77 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $111.80, suggesting that with a trading price of $113.79, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is considered Fairly Valued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated insights into the financial positioning and market perception of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

