On May 9, 2024, Paul Lundstrom, the Chief Financial Officer of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial), executed a sale of 35,733 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $28.65 each.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a global company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries. This includes the automotive, communications, consumer, healthcare, and industrial sectors, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 248,877 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $12.09 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.48, which is below the industry median of 24.005.

The GF Value of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is calculated at $16.79, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.