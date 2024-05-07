On May 7, 2024, Michael Rawls, EVP & CEO of Xome, a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP, Financial), sold 27,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc operates primarily in the residential mortgage services industry in the United States. It focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services, and technologies.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc were priced at $82.18 on the day of the sale. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $5.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.79, which is below the industry median of 9.53.

The GF Value of Mr. Cooper Group Inc is calculated at $42.39, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.94.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Mr. Cooper Group Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells over the last year.

This recent transaction by the insider continues the trend of sales observed within the company, reflecting a consistent pattern of insider selling activities over the period.

