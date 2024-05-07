On May 7, 2024, Quintin Kneen, Director, President & CEO of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 9, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Tidewater Inc operates globally, providing offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global energy industry. The company helps in the production and transportation of offshore oil and natural gas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Tidewater Inc shows 6 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Tidewater Inc were priced at $109.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.45, which is above the industry median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tidewater Inc is estimated at $50.08 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.18.

