Insider Sale at Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

On May 6, 2024, Vijay Manthripragada, President & CEO of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) specializes in environmental solutions, offering services and products that assist organizations in measuring, managing, and mitigating environmental impacts. The company operates across various sectors, providing a comprehensive suite of environmentally responsible management solutions.

The shares were sold at a price of $46.51, valuing the transaction at approximately $581,375. This sale has adjusted the insider's total shares sold over the past year to 12,500, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe.

The market cap of Montrose Environmental Group Inc stands at $1.47 billion as of the latest trading session.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MEG is estimated at $50.01 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, Montrose Environmental Group Inc has seen a total of 4 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, indicating a generally positive sentiment among the insiders towards the company's stock.

This recent sale by the insider might reflect personal financial management rather than a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects.

