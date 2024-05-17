Aramark's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Aramark's Dividends

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Aramark's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Aramark Do?

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

A Glimpse at Aramark's Dividend History

Aramark has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Aramark has increased its dividend each year since 2014. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Aramark's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Aramark currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.19%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 0.70% per year.

Based on Aramark's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Aramark stock as of today is approximately 1.34%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Aramark's dividend payout ratio is 0.29.

Aramark's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Aramark's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Aramark's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Aramark's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Aramark's revenue has increased by approximately 12.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 64.42% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Aramark's Dividend Prospects

Considering Aramark's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratios, and solid profitability metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The combination of steady revenue growth and strategic management of earnings distribution underscores the potential for sustained dividend payouts. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with stable dividend-yielding stocks might find Aramark an attractive option. Will Aramark continue its trajectory of dividend growth in the face of changing economic conditions?

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.