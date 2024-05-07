Q1 2024 Ceragon Networks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Rob Fink - Ceragon Networks Ltd - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Hosting today's call is Doron Arazi, Ceragon's Chief Executive Officer; and Ronen Stein, Chief Financial Officer.