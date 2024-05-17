Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Strategic Market Position of Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago

Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. The company's shares are currently priced at $1,461.21, reflecting a daily gain of 13.23% and a three-month increase of 25.88%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Mettler-Toledo International Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1788947263528267776.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a total score, which ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Mettler-Toledo International Inc boasts a GF Score of 96, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Business

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a leading provider of weighing and precision instruments for the life sciences, industrial, and food retail industries. The company's product lineup includes laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler-Toledo controls over 50% of the market for lab balances and has a geographically diversified sales distribution, with approximately 30% of sales in the United States, 30% in Europe, 20% in China, and 20% in other regions. The company's market cap stands at $31.25 billion, with sales amounting to $3.79 billion and an operating margin of 28.5%.

1788947294767443968.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Operating Margin has shown a consistent increase over the past five years, demonstrating the company's growing efficiency in converting revenue into profit. The Gross Margin has also seen a steady rise, further underscoring Mettler-Toledo's profitability strength. Additionally, the company's Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars reflects its consistent operational performance, enhancing investor confidence.

Mettler-Toledo has also demonstrated robust growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.6%, outperforming 62.87% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The company's EBITDA growth rates over the past three and five years further highlight its capacity for expansion and profitability.

1788947315852210176.png

Conclusion

Considering Mettler-Toledo International Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.