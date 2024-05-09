Haemonetics Corp (HAE) Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Reveals Robust Revenue Growth

Comprehensive Analysis of Haemonetics' Latest Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $343 million for Q4 and $1.309 billion for FY 2024, surpassing quarterly estimates of $329.11 million and annual estimates of $1.294 billion.
  • Net Income: Q4 adjusted net income reached $46.0 million, meeting the estimated $46.00 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Adjusted EPS for Q4 was $0.90, slightly above the estimate of $0.89.
  • Annual EPS: Reported at $3.96, aligning exactly with the annual estimate.
  • Free Cash Flow: FY 2024 free cash flow before restructuring was $127 million, below the previous year's $190.4 million.
  • Gross Margin: Q4 adjusted gross margin improved by 220 basis points to 54.0% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: Adjusted operating margin for Q4 increased by 110 basis points to 18.8% compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2024, showcasing significant revenue growth and strategic expansions. The details were released in their recent 8-K filing. Haemonetics, a global leader in blood and plasma supplies and services, reported a 13% increase in quarterly revenue, amounting to $343 million, and a 12% rise annually, reaching $1.309 billion.

1788957436305108992.png

Company Overview

Haemonetics Corp is pivotal in enhancing patient care and reducing healthcare costs through its innovative medical products for blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. The company operates across three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital, with a particular focus on the plasma and hospital segments due to their high growth potential.

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Highlights

The fiscal year 2024 has been marked by robust growth, particularly in the hospital segment which saw a remarkable revenue increase of 28.1%. This growth is attributed to strategic acquisitions and portfolio optimization. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the quarter stood at $0.90, perfectly aligning with analyst expectations of $0.89, and reaching $3.96 for the year, consistent with annual estimates.

Financial Metrics and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Haemonetics faced challenges including increased operating expenses, which rose due to investments in growth and digital transformation, as well as the integration costs from recent acquisitions. The operating margin slightly declined to 8.7% in Q4 from 11.6% in the previous year, reflecting these increased costs.

Strategic Moves and Future Guidance

Chris Simon, CEO of Haemonetics, highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, stating,

Fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 performance was strong. We advanced our market leadership and portfolio evolution by investing selectively, acquiring attractive new products and rationalizing non-strategic assets to accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion."
For fiscal 2025, Haemonetics projects a total company revenue growth between 5% and 8%, with an adjusted operating margin between 23% and 24%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share ranging from $4.45 to $4.75.

Operational and Financial Planning

The company reported a cash flow from operating activities at $182 million for the year, with a free cash flow before restructuring and related costs at $127 million. These figures represent a decrease from the previous year, primarily due to increased inventory balances following strategic acquisitions.

Investor and Analyst Engagement

Haemonetics has scheduled a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the detailed results and forward-looking guidance. This proactive engagement underscores the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

In conclusion, Haemonetics Corp's fiscal 2024 performance demonstrates a solid trajectory of growth and strategic positioning. Although faced with increased operational costs, the company's focus on innovative expansions and market leadership is poised to foster sustained growth and profitability, aligning with its long-term strategic goals.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Haemonetics Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.