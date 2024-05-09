Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings Amid Merger Developments

Despite Fewer Operating Days, Attendance and Revenues Show Improvement

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved $102 million, marking a 20% increase year-over-year and surpassing the estimated $92.36 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported at $133 million, slightly improved from the previous year's $135 million, but still above the estimated net loss of $122.88 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $2.63 per diluted LP unit, which was worse than the estimated loss of $2.31 per share.
  • Attendance: Increased by 27% to 1.3 million guests, driven by higher season pass sales and favorable weather conditions.
  • In-Park Per Capita Spending: Decreased by 6% to $60.53, reflecting a strategic reduction in season pass pricing and a higher mix of season pass visitation.
  • Out-of-Park Revenues: Rose to a record $23 million, up 21% year-over-year, boosted by the extra week in the quarter and renovations at Knott’s Hotel.
  • Quarterly Cash Distribution: Declared at $0.30 per LP unit, payable on June 19, 2024, demonstrating ongoing shareholder returns despite the net loss.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Cedar Fair LP (FUN, Financial), a prominent player in the regional amusement parks sector, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The report highlighted a net loss of $133 million, which, although substantial, marks a slight improvement from the $135 million loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This period included a planned extra week due to a fiscal calendar shift, providing a unique year-over-year comparison.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Cedar Fair reported a record first-quarter net revenue of $102 million, up 20% from the previous year, driven by a significant 27% increase in attendance, which totaled 1.3 million guests. However, in-park per capita spending saw a decrease of 6%, settling at $60.53. Out-of-park revenues also reached a new high of $23 million, reflecting a 21% increase. These figures come despite the company experiencing 44 fewer operating days compared to Q1 2023.

The adjusted EBITDA loss was reported at $97 million, an improvement from a loss of $101 million in the prior year. This metric, crucial for assessing operational efficiency, indicates a slight easing in operational losses despite the challenges posed by fewer operating days and ongoing merger-related expenses.

Strategic Developments and Capital Structure

Significant during this quarter was the company's strategic debt refinancing actions. Cedar Fair entered new credit facilities, including a $1.0 billion senior secured term loan and a $300 million revolving credit facility, aimed at enhancing financial flexibility. These moves are particularly noteworthy as they prepare the company for a proposed merger with Six Flags, expected to close by the end of Q2 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per LP unit, underscoring a commitment to shareholder returns despite the net loss position.

Management's Perspective

CEO Richard Zimmerman commented on the quarter's performance, emphasizing the strong attendance figures and pre-season excitement generated by new capital investments. He remains optimistic about maintaining positive trends throughout 2024. Regarding the merger with Six Flags, Zimmerman highlighted the approval from Six Flags shareholders and positive reception from credit markets, expressing confidence in the strategic benefits of the merger.

Looking Ahead

While the first quarter traditionally accounts for a smaller portion of annual results, the performance sets a cautiously optimistic tone for the rest of the year. The increase in season pass sales and strategic pricing adjustments are expected to continue bolstering attendance and revenues. However, the ongoing expenses related to the Six Flags merger and the adjustments required in operational strategies to accommodate fewer operating days will be critical areas to watch.

As Cedar Fair navigates through these operational and strategic challenges, the outcomes of these initiatives will be crucial in shaping the company's trajectory in the competitive amusement park industry.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full earnings release and additional disclosures provided by Cedar Fair LP.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cedar Fair LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.