Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Forecasts

Challenges Persist as Revenue Declines and Losses Widen

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $133 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year, falling short of estimates of $136.59 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $83 million, an 18% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimated net loss of $76.99 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.98 per share, deteriorating from the previous year's loss of $0.84 per share, and below the estimated loss of $0.91 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Posted a loss of $26 million, a significant drop from a loss of $17 million in the prior year.
  • Attendance: Rose by 6% to 1.7 million guests, indicating a positive response to park improvements and seasonal events.
  • Per Capita Spending: Decreased by 8% to $74.35, with admissions spending per capita down by 12% and in-park spending per capita slightly down by 2%.
  • Capital Investments: Allocated $37 million towards new capital projects, reflecting ongoing enhancements and expansion efforts.
Article's Main Image

1788966999599247360.png

On May 9, 2024, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX, Financial), a leading operator of theme parks and water parks in North America, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's detailed performance was outlined in its 8-K filing. Despite optimistic operational updates and strategic initiatives, the reported figures fell short of analyst expectations, reflecting ongoing challenges in the sector.

Company Overview

Six Flags Entertainment Corp operates 27 theme parks and waterparks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. These parks are renowned for their diverse entertainment offerings including thrilling rides, water attractions, themed areas, and various other amenities aimed at providing memorable experiences for visitors.

First Quarter Financial Performance

For Q1 2024, Six Flags reported a revenue of $133 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $142 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decline was primarily due to a $12 million reduction in membership revenue and a $4 million adjustment in international licensing revenue. Despite these challenges, the company saw a 6% increase in attendance, driven by the earlier timing of the Easter holiday.

The net loss for the quarter widened to $83 million from $70 million year-over-year, with a loss per share of $0.98 compared to $0.84 in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also reflected a downturn, with a loss of $26 million compared to a loss of $17 million in the prior year's quarter. This financial strain was further compounded by $5 million in merger-related transaction costs and increased interest expenses.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Amidst the financial pressures, Six Flags highlighted several positive developments. Season pass sales for 2024 increased significantly in double digits compared to the previous year, and pre-booked group sales are nearing pre-pandemic levels. The company is also seeing positive guest responses to its park beautification and technology enhancements. According to President and CEO Selim Bassoul, these efforts are set to enhance the guest experience substantially, with new rides and attractions planned for the upcoming peak summer season.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2024, Six Flags reported total debt of $2,417 million and cash and cash equivalents of $61 million. The company's deferred revenue stood at $165 million, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. Notably, Six Flags has been proactive in managing its capital structure, as evidenced by the recent sale of $850 million in senior secured notes and the planned repayment of existing debts.

Merger with Cedar Fair

The company also provided an update on its pending merger with Cedar Fair, expected to close in the first half of 2024. This strategic move is anticipated to create significant value through operational synergies and enhanced competitive positioning in the theme park market.

Conclusion

While Six Flags faces financial headwinds as evidenced by its Q1 results, the company's strategic initiatives and operational improvements provide a foundation for potential recovery and growth in the coming quarters. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as Six Flags navigates these challenges while striving to enhance shareholder value and guest experiences.

For detailed insights and further information, visit Six Flags' investor relations page or access the full earnings call transcript available on their website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Six Flags Entertainment Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.