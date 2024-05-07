Q1 2024 Archer Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Dag Skindlo - Archer Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Drew. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining this conference call for the first quarter 2024. Archer's Chief Financial Officer, Espen Joranger is joining me on the call today.



Next slide, please. Just to remind everyone of the core of Archer, the well company. What we do is drill well and provide technology and services to ensure that the well is