Q4 2024 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Prashant Pai Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited-Director Finance&CFO



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Warm welcome to all of you to Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Investor Meet for Q4 and FY23, '24 results. First of all, many thanks to each one of you for coming here despite your busy schedule. I know a lot of companies are declaring results and you are busy covering them. Thanks for coming.



You are aware that Kansai Nerolac is more than 100 year old company and today we are in the 104 year of its operation. We have with us today Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director; and Mr. Jason Gonsalves, who is Director, Corporate Planning IT and Matters. Also our entire management committees here in case any of you want to interact, feel free to do so.



You all know that we are market leaders industrial paints and with a very high market share in automotive paints and we can say with pride that one-off, six or seven cars are painted by Nerolac. Our industrial growth for the current year has been very good.



For the past few years, we have been taking a lot of