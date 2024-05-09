Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Revenue Projections, Narrows Losses

Comprehensive Analysis of Amplitude's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Reached $285 million, marking a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Quarterly Revenue: Reported at $72.6 million, up 9% from the previous year, slightly surpassing the estimate of $72.28 million.
  • Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share improved to $(0.18) from $(0.23) year-over-year; Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01, exceeding estimates of $0.00.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by $4.7 million year-over-year, though still negative at $(1.1) million.
  • Customer Growth: Number of paying customers increased by 37% year-over-year to 2,970.
  • Major Customer Accounts: Customers contributing over $100,000 in ARR grew by 6% year-over-year to 521.
  • Operational Cash Flow: Cash Flow from Operations improved significantly, though still negative at $(0.05) million, up from $(5.1) million the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Amplitude Inc (AMPL, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results for the year, indicating a steady performance with revenue and earnings aligning closely with analyst expectations. The company's detailed financial outcomes were released in its 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Amplitude Inc is a prominent software company specializing in digital analytics platforms. It provides a subscription-based service that helps businesses analyze customer behavior within digital products. The company primarily generates revenue through subscription sales and is heavily reliant on the U.S. market.

First Quarter Financial Performance

Amplitude reported a first-quarter revenue of $72.6 million, marking a 9% increase year-over-year and slightly above the estimated $72.28 million. This growth is attributed to an increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which reached $285 million, up by 9% from the previous year. The company's GAAP loss from operations improved, decreasing to $24.7 million from $29.2 million in the same quarter last year. Notably, the non-GAAP income from operations also saw significant improvement, coming in at a loss of $2.1 million compared to a loss of $7.9 million in Q1 2023.

Despite these positives, Amplitude experienced a GAAP net loss per share of $0.18, which, while an improvement from the previous year's $0.23 loss per share, indicates ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. The non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01, reflecting a modest recovery from a loss of $0.04 per share year-over-year.

Operational and Cash Flow Highlights

The company's operational efficiency showed signs of improvement with a significant reduction in cash used in operations, which was just $(0.05) million compared to $(5.1) million in the prior year. Free cash flow was also less negative at $(1.1) million compared to $(5.8) million, signaling better cash management.

Customer Growth and Market Expansion

Amplitude's customer base grew by 37% year-over-year, totaling 2,970 paying customers. The number of significant customers, contributing over $100,000 in ARR, increased by 6% to 521. This growth underscores Amplitude's strengthening position in the digital analytics market.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Amplitude provided guidance for Q2 and the full year of 2024. The company expects Q2 revenue to be between $71.7 million and $72.3 million and forecasts full-year revenue to range from $292.5 million to $295.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated to be between a loss of $4.4 million and $3.8 million for Q2, with a full-year projection ranging from a loss of $1.0 million to a gain of $2.0 million.

In conclusion, Amplitude Inc's Q1 2024 performance demonstrates a company in transition, making significant strides in revenue growth and operational efficiency but still facing challenges in achieving consistent profitability. The company's focus on expanding its customer base and improving its service offerings is likely to support its growth trajectory in the competitive digital analytics sector.

For further details, please refer to the full earnings report and financial statements available on Amplitude's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amplitude Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.