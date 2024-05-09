Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses EPS Estimates Amidst Revenue Growth

Insights into Green Dot's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $451.99 million, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $420.69 million.
  • Net Income: Reported $4.75 million, a significant decrease of 87% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $37.28 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported GAAP EPS of $0.09, down 87% from $0.69 year-over-year, and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59, down 14% year-over-year from $0.99.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reported $59.23 million, a decrease of 20% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2%, down from 18.1% the previous year.
  • Gross Dollar Volume: Increased to $30.76 billion in Q1 2024 from $23.29 billion in Q1 2023.
  • Active Accounts: Number of active accounts decreased to 3.51 million in Q1 2024 from 3.84 million in Q1 2023.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: Reaffirmed with non-GAAP operating revenues expected between $1.55 billion and $1.60 billion, and adjusted EBITDA projected between $170 million and $180 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Green Dot Corp (GDOT, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a leading digital bank and fintech provider, reported a mixed financial performance with significant revenue growth but a substantial decline in earnings per share (EPS).

1788988278528176128.png

Company Overview

Green Dot Corp is a financial technology company that offers banking and payment solutions primarily through its three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, and Money Movement Services. The B2B segment, which includes Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and payroll platforms, is the major revenue contributor, providing integrated financial services to large consumer and technology companies.

Financial Performance Analysis

For Q1 2024, Green Dot reported total operating revenues of $451.99 million, a 9% increase from $416.38 million in Q1 2023. This growth is indicative of the company's robust business development pipeline and the successful launch of new retail partnerships. However, net income saw a dramatic decline, falling 87% to $4.75 million from $36.01 million in the prior year's quarter. This resulted in diluted EPS of $0.09, significantly below the estimated $0.73, marking a substantial miss against analyst expectations.

Non-GAAP measures also reflected challenges, with adjusted EBITDA down 28% to $59.23 million and non-GAAP net income decreasing 39% to $31.44 million. The non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59, compared to $0.99 in the same quarter last year, highlighting ongoing pressures on profitability.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Despite the financial headwinds, Green Dot reported positive developments in its operations. The company experienced a strong start to the tax season and saw improved momentum in its BaaS division. The gross dollar volume in the B2B Services segment grew significantly, indicating a solid expansion in this area. However, the company faced challenges such as client de-conversions and increased expenses related to regulatory initiatives, which impacted its overall profitability.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Green Dot reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance, expecting non-GAAP total operating revenues to be between $1.55 billion and $1.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range from $170 million to $180 million. The non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be between $1.45 and $1.59. These projections reflect management's expectations of moderate growth and a focus on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

Conclusion

Green Dot's first quarter of 2024 was a period of both progress and challenge. While revenue growth is a positive indicator of the company's potential to capitalize on market opportunities, the significant drop in profitability underscores the need for careful management of operational and regulatory costs. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Green Dot navigates these challenges in the upcoming quarters.

For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the full earnings release here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Green Dot Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.