Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2024 Results

Significant Sales Growth and Margin Expansion Highlight the Quarter

Summary
  • Revenue: $308.1M, up 8.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $8.0M, representing a 34.6% increase from the previous year's $5.9M.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Increased to $0.35 from $0.26 year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Rose to 29.3% from 29.1% in the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Grew to $11.3M from $8.4M, with operating margin improving to 3.7% from 3.0%.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: Daily average comparable store sales up by 7.5%.
  • Store Count: Total of 168 stores, with the opening of one new store during the quarter.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC, Financial) unveiled its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 9, 2024, showcasing substantial growth and operational efficiency. The company, a leading retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, has reported a notable increase in sales and earnings, prompting an upward revision of its fiscal 2024 outlook. Detailed insights can be found in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage operates under a commitment to providing high-quality natural and organic products, including groceries, dietary supplements, and body care products. With a focus on sustainability and health, the company has built a strong connection with a customer base that values quality and affordability. As of the latest report, Natural Grocers operates 168 stores across 21 states.

Financial Performance Highlights

The second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended March 31, 2024, was marked by record-breaking sales figures and improved margins. Net sales rose by 8.8% to $308.1 million, driven by a 7.5% increase in daily average comparable store sales and bolstered by both new and existing store performances. This sales growth translated into a gross profit of $90.4 million, up 9.6% from the previous year, with the gross margin slightly increasing to 29.3%.

Operating income saw a significant rise to $11.3 million from $8.4 million in the prior year, reflecting an improved operating margin of 3.7%. Net income for the quarter stood at $8.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a substantial increase from $5.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Strategic Operations and Market Positioning

According to Kemper Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers, the company's success is attributed to its unique market position and commitment to value and customer service. Isely noted,

Second quarter results were outstanding as we delivered record quarterly sales, margin expansion, and significant earnings growth."
He highlighted the effectiveness of their marketing initiatives and the {N}power® rewards program in enhancing customer engagement.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Encouraged by the robust performance in the first half of the year, Natural Grocers has raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. The company now anticipates daily average comparable store sales growth between 4.0% and 6.0%, with diluted earnings per share expected to be between $1.08 and $1.18. Additionally, the company plans to open 4 to 6 new stores and undertake 4 to 6 relocations or remodels, with capital expenditures projected to be between $30 million and $39 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, Natural Grocers reported $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company has managed its finances prudently, with $36.8 million generated from operations and $22.5 million invested in capital expenditures during the first six months of fiscal 2024. The balance sheet remains solid with a total asset valuation of $656.6 million.

Dividend Declaration

In a move that underscores its financial health and commitment to shareholder returns, Natural Grocers announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on June 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2024.

Overall, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage continues to demonstrate strong financial and operational performance, underpinned by strategic market positioning and effective cost management. The company's upward revision of its full-year guidance reflects confidence in sustained growth momentum and operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc for further details.

